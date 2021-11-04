Overview

Dr. Joseph Mawyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Mawyer works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.