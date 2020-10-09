Dr. Joseph Mavica, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mavica, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mavica, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Mavica works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Psychiatric Associates2201 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 108, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (786) 543-1044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mavica?
He us always ready to listen and give aid and help when necessary. He is a warm, understanding gentleman with deep knowledge of drug interactions and courses of treatment. I trust him
About Dr. Joseph Mavica, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992879803
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavica accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavica works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.