Overview

Dr. Joseph Matarazzo Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Matarazzo Jr works at Guardian Angels Health Center in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.