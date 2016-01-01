Overview

Dr. Joseph Martinez-O'Hara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez-O'Hara works at Physician House Calls in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.