Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Martinez works at
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Austin901 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1002
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4215 Benner Ste 300, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 439-1101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1001
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Caught a cancellation, as a new patient. Very pleasant experience! Doctor and staff were kind and caring. They asked the perfect questions and made the whole visit very comfortable for me.
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1588911382
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.