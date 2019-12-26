Overview

Dr. Joseph Martinez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Champaign Dental Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.