Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Martin Jr works at Joseph H Martin Jr MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph H. Martin Jr. MD LLC
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1420, Atlanta, GA 30308 (404) 526-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Emory University Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Wellness Examination
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 19, 2016
    Dr Martin is a good doctor,but his staff is not friendly at all. May time for my appointment I'm waiting at least 20-30mins and I already have an appointment setup. And when I'm doing my labs the receptionist still has me wait when I'm the only one in the waiting room. That doesn't make much sense,I would think he would try to get me out so a patient that does have an appointment to see Dr Martin is able to get in there. The wait time is crazy.
    Viola in Atlanta, GA — May 19, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English
    1437264553
    Education & Certifications

    DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Martin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin Jr works at Joseph H Martin Jr MD in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Martin Jr’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

