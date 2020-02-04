Dr. Joseph Martel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Martel, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Martel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Jamal Haleem4001 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 512-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired physician who had bilateral cataracts removed by Dr. Martel. I asked active physicians in the ER department and staff physicians at Sutter Roseville which eye surgeon they respected and almost 100% of them eagerly recommended Dr. Martel. Both my surgeries went flawlessly. The long wait times in the office, I feel, are the result of the large volume of patients being seen and Dr. Martel’s penchant for completely explaining facts and procedures. Most complaints in my opinion, are petty, especially knowing you are seeing the number one eye physician in the area!
About Dr. Joseph Martel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063439776
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Gen Hospital
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martel has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martel speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martel.
