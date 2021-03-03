Overview

Dr. Joseph Marsicano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Marsicano works at Brielle Orthopedics in Brick, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.