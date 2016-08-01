Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrazzo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Marrazzo III works at
Locations
-
1
The Colon and Rectal Clinic of Alexandria501 Medical Center Dr Ste 410, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 487-8181
-
2
Christus Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital651 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 448-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marrazzo III?
Very knowledgable. He will communicate with the patient and explain in depth about conditions being treated. Goes out of his way to make you comfortable and listens to the needs of the patient. He is confident in his work which puts the patient at ease. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joseph Marrazzo III, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1568455855
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrazzo III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrazzo III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrazzo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrazzo III works at
Dr. Marrazzo III has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrazzo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrazzo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrazzo III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrazzo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrazzo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.