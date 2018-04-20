Overview

Dr. Joseph Marquez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Marquez works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.