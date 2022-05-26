See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Mareno Jr works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Atl Colorectal Surgery
    95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4025, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 574-5820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mareno Jr?

    May 26, 2022
    Not only is Dr Moreno one of the best physicians in Georgia, his office staff is bright energetic dedicated and well-trained. The practice runs very smoothly and Dr Moreno is a great surgeon but also refers people for holistic health like physical therapy
    Harry Floyd Taylor — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mareno Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Mareno Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mareno Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265687479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mareno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mareno Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mareno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mareno Jr works at ATL Colorectal Surgery, PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mareno Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Mareno Jr has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mareno Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mareno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mareno Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mareno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mareno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Mareno Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.