Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mardanzai works at Prestige Med, Inc., San Ramon, Ca in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Med, Inc., San Ramon, Ca
    11030 Bollinger Canyon Rd Ste 240, San Ramon, CA 94582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 736-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Careplus
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 18, 2018
    LOVE this doctor and his staff! Keep it up!
    Walnut creek, CA — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043220031
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Highland Alameda County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mardanzai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardanzai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mardanzai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mardanzai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mardanzai works at Prestige Med, Inc., San Ramon, Ca in San Ramon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mardanzai’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardanzai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardanzai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardanzai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardanzai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
