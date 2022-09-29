Overview

Dr. Joseph Mansour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Mansour works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Tehachapi, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.