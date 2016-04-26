Dr. Joseph Manno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Manno, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Manno, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Manno works at
Locations
-
1
Excelcare Medical Associates PA50 PASSAIC ST, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-0010
-
2
Univ. Radiology-teaneck699 Teaneck Rd Ste 105, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manno?
IN 1987 DR MANNO SAVED MY LEG FROM AMPUTATION AT NEWARK UNIV HOSP AFTER A HORRIFIC CAR ACCIDENT. IN 2015-2016 after 5 prev DRS(who said amputate leg.) SO. I WENT TO DR MANNO & THE MAN IS A SUPERIOR SURGEON HE SAVED MY LEG AGAIN AFTER 29 YRS with a FEMORAL POPLITEAL BYPASS IN RIGHT LEG. I WAS WONDERING HOW OLD DR WAS AFTER 29 yrs...Lol (HE WAS MY AGE SO NOT OLD) TWICE HE SAVED MY LEG!! IAM GRATEFUL & WOULD RECOMMEND HIM VERY HIGHLY. HE IS THE BEST!! IF YOUR IN NEED A VASCULAR DR LOOK NO FURTHER
About Dr. Joseph Manno, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578577425
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manno works at
Dr. Manno has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.