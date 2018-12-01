Dr. Mann III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Mann III works at
Locations
Mark Magulac MD A Professional Corp.11440 W Bernardo Ct Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 753-1735Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mann was an absolute blessing in my Life. He is by far one of the best, and most compassionate doctors I have ever met. I had been through the ringer waiting for someone to operate on my hand which was severely damaged. One doctor suggested amputation. Other's said, I'd never have the use of my hand again. After meeting with Dr. Mann, I felt confident in my recovery. Today, I'm stronger than I've ever been in my Life, and can lift and play any sport I choose. Dr. Mann and his staff ar
About Dr. Joseph Mann III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851389977
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann III.
