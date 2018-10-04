Dr. Joseph Manfredi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manfredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Manfredi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Manfredi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Cardiology Consultant1005 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Carolina Cardiology Consultants877 W Faris Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Manfredi and his staff provides excellent care to their patients. He always has a smile on his face that puts you at ease when he is talking to you. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Joseph Manfredi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manfredi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manfredi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manfredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manfredi has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manfredi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Manfredi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manfredi.
