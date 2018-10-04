Overview

Dr. Joseph Manfredi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Manfredi works at Carolina Cardiology Consultants-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.