Overview

Dr. Joseph Mando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ft Mitchell, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.



Dr. Mando works at Tristate Centers for Sight Inc. in Ft Mitchell, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Cornea Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.