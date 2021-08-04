Dr. Joseph Mando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ft Mitchell, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Mando works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.500 THOMAS MORE PKWY, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-4525
-
2
Midwest Eye Surgery Center4452 Eastgate Blvd Ste 305, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 752-5700
-
3
Clifton-Reading Road2055 Reading Rd Ste 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 381-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr Joe Mando for continued monitoring of several conditions, including slow growing cataracts and Salzman's Nodular Degeneration. Over time the nodules grew to the point that they were obstructing my vision. The procedure to remove them surgically was performed at the clinic. All went well and my vision is much clearer. I highly recommend Dr Mando and his efficient staff for the positive experience and their genuine care.
About Dr. Joseph Mando, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477997591
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
