Dr. Mancini Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mancini Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mancini Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Mancini Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mancini Jr?
Doctor Mancini did surgery on me years ago .
About Dr. Joseph Mancini Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417926924
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancini Jr works at
Dr. Mancini Jr has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.