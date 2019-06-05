See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Joseph Malek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.

Dr. Malek works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church
    10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 05, 2019
    Dr. Malek is one of the nicest doctor's I have had ever treat me. He genuinely is concerned for your well being. He follows up with even when your not expecting it. His bedside manner is superior and he is very way to connect with. Recommend him to anyone having the same problems I was.
    Jennifer in Charlotte, NC — Jun 05, 2019
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    12 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1205129830
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

