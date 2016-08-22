Dr. Joseph Majeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Majeski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Majeski, MD is a Dermatologist in Clarks Summit, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Majeski works at
Locations
Joseph T Majeski MD103 W GROVE ST, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-7220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind and sincere person who takes an interest in his patients. He has removed several growths from my body, one cancerous and others precancerous. I trust his judgment and diagnoses completely.
About Dr. Joseph Majeski, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Meml Hosp|Geisinger Medical Center
- Abington Meml Hosp
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majeski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majeski has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majeski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.