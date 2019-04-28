Dr. Joseph Maddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Maddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Maddi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4225 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-0221
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hes been my Dr for almost 3 years. Every staff member is above board. Fast efficient and caring. They really care
About Dr. Joseph Maddi, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1992761266
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.