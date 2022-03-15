Dr. Joseph Madamba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madamba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Madamba, MD
Dr. Joseph Madamba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their residency with Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena, Ca
Dr. Madamba works at
Joseph Madamba, MD
1712 Liliha St Ste 203, Honolulu, HI 96817
(808) 523-7955
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Sunday Closed
- The Queens Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Ohana Healthplan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very accommodating and flexible with appointments.
- Internal Medicine
Languages: English, Tagalog
NPI: 1902093305
- Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena, Ca
Dr. Madamba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madamba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madamba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Madamba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madamba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madamba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madamba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.