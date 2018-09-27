Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Mackey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mackey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Mackey works at
Locations
-
1
Plainview Office
1097 Old Country Rd Ste 201, Plainview, NY 11803
(516) 942-3933
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackey?
DR Mackey....has always given the medication that works perfectly for the ailment I have. Here is always concerned and does a thorough evaluation on my visits. He has showed up at the hospital when my mother was admitted. I could not express the how this personal concern of her doctor has made me and my familia feel. It is not the normal practice, I heard of doctors that's have never even returned phone calls from a patient in a hospital bed and called after that patient has passed away.
About Dr. Joseph Mackey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1063429371
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackey works at
Dr. Mackey speaks Italian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.