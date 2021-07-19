Dr. Joseph Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Ma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph Hung Ma4231 Colden St Ste 201, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 762-8615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ma?
About Dr Ma: Dr. Ma did an EKG and an echocardiogram. I sat in with my Mother and Dr. Ma explained everything in detail so we could understand what was going on. I find that he is so compassionate and such a good doctor. He is the kind of doctor that I like to have cared for me and my family. I highly recommend him if anyone is looking for a cardiologist. Jack Kow.
About Dr. Joseph Ma, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1689752032
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ma accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ma works at
Dr. Ma has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ma speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.