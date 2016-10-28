Overview

Dr. Joseph Luttrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Luttrell works at Medical West Gastroenterology in Bessemer, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.