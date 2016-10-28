Dr. Joseph Luttrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luttrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Luttrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Luttrell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Luttrell works at
Locations
1
Alabama Digestive Diseases PC985 9th Ave SW Ste 307, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7384
2
Alabama Digestive Diseases PC2660 10th Ave S Ste 610, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2691
3
Medical West Hospital Authority An Affiliate of Uab Health System995 9th Ave SW, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent, Friendly, Remembers patients, Spends time with patients, Ensures pts. understand diagnosis's & their future care plan. He is very reassuring. I definitely recommend him as a very competent G.I. Dr. I've never had one better (and I'm very experienced with other Drs. treating me) ! OTHER DRS. in PRACTICE: I've seen, & been pleased, with every Dr. in this practice. I trust them all! His OFFICE STAFF is also efficient , warm & friendly.
About Dr. Joseph Luttrell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902901424
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med University SC
- Med University Sc Charleston
- Birmingham-Southern College
Dr. Luttrell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luttrell has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luttrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luttrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luttrell.
