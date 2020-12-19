See All Rheumatologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (49)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital and Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Lutt works at Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis in Longmont, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO and Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center For Arthritis & Osteoporosis
    1715 Iron Horse Dr Ste 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colorado Center for Arthritis & Osteoporosis
    1840 Folsom St Ste 105, Boulder, CO 80302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700
  3. 3
    Colorado Center For Arthritis and Osteoporosis
    2095 W 6th Ave Ste 106, Broomfield, CO 80020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 494-4700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital
  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Gout
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lutt?

    Dec 19, 2020
    A very attentive listener who obviously cares about his patients. As a physician myself I am in a position to say that he really knows his stuff.
    David — Dec 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lutt to family and friends

    Dr. Lutt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lutt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023233707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutt has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Lutt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.