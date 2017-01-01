Dr. Joseph Lupo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lupo, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lupo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Lupo works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery of Acadiana900 E Saint Mary Blvd Ste 104, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 221-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lupo?
Dr. Lupo answered all my questions that I had for him, he is very confident in what he does and his bedside manners are exceptional. From day one I knew I made the right choice in picking him to perform my surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Lupo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902999485
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Med Sch
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Florida Atlantic University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupo works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.