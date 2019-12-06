Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6799
-
2
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 499-8518
-
3
Open Heart Anesthesiology, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 550N, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-3049
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lugo was my surgeon back in 2008 for my stage 3 esophageal cancer. Great surgeon along with his surgical team.
About Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1770582223
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Good Samaritan
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Med Coll of WI
- Stanford University
