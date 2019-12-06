Overview

Dr. Joseph Lugo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lugo works at Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.