Dr. Joseph Ludwick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ludwick, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from St Louis University Medical School and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ludwick works at
Locations
Children's Heart Center85 Kirman Ave Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 324-6644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Childrens Heart Center3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 690, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-1290
Childrens Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (775) 324-6644
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ludwick is a miracle worker. He puts his patients to ease with his soft tone and his caring voice. Never makes you feel like hes rushed. Always willing to explain Dx with you to make sure you fully understand. His staff is just AWESOME!! Dr. Ludwick and his staff saved my life when all others said that I was to advanced in my condition and said nothing more could be done. Dr. Ludwick took me into his care and has given me my life back. Thank you Dr. Ludwick for everything you do!!
About Dr. Joseph Ludwick, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1508849928
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- St Louis University Medical School
- Pediatric Cardiology
