See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Love Jr works at Oakland Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Korial Atty, MD
Dr. Korial Atty, MD
10 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Jamshid Bhavnagri, MD
Dr. Jamshid Bhavnagri, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC
    1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 997-5805
  2. 2
    Oakland Macomb OBGYN
    36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 997-5805
  3. 3
    Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.
    4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 997-5805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
High Risk Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
High Risk Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Love Jr?

    Apr 28, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Love. I had robotic-assisted hysterectomy as well as a sacrocolpopexy seven weeks ago. Dr. Love performed the robotic-assisted hysterectomy. I feel great. All my problems have been resolved. Post op pain was minimal. Dr. Love gave me all the time I needed, answered all my questions and concerns.
    Stephanie — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Love Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Love Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Love Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912988569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Love Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Love Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Love Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.