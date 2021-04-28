Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Love Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
-
2
Oakland Macomb OBGYN36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (248) 997-5805
-
3
Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 997-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Love Jr?
I highly recommend Dr. Love. I had robotic-assisted hysterectomy as well as a sacrocolpopexy seven weeks ago. Dr. Love performed the robotic-assisted hysterectomy. I feel great. All my problems have been resolved. Post op pain was minimal. Dr. Love gave me all the time I needed, answered all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Joseph Love Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912988569
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Love Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Love Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Love Jr works at
Dr. Love Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Love Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Love Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.