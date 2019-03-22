Overview

Dr. Joseph Lopez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Joseph F Lopez MD Inc in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.