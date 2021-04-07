Dr. Joseph Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Longo, MD
Dr. Joseph Longo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Scottsdale Specialist3300 N 75th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 941-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Excellent practice - 5 across the board. Had NO problems from initial consultation to my release.
About Dr. Joseph Longo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, German, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1861531089
- Harrington Arth Rsch Center
- Phoenix Ors Res Tng Program
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Prgm
- University of Arizona
Dr. Longo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
