Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Lombardi works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edison Spine Center
    10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 452-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2022
    Very educated and made sure you understood the issue and gave choice and recommendation
    John T — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1801943998
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny|Umdnj University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lombardi’s profile.

    Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

