Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Vascular & Endovascular Surgery2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Cooper Vascular & Endovascular Surgery900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
My husband suffered a Ruptured AAA. Since only 1% of people that experience this survive we are extremely grateful to say the least. Dr.Lombardi and the surgical team are the best and we can never thank them enough for bringing him back to us. It truly is a miracle that he is here today. THANK YOU ALL
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1184644700
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Vascular Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
