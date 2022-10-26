See All Vascular Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (49)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Lombardi works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cooper Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080
  2
    Cooper Vascular & Endovascular Surgery
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste G, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Embolism
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Iliac Aneurysm
Lymphedema
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Spider Veins
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Varicose Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion
Aneurysm Stenting
Angioplasty
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Ultrasound
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dissecting Aneurysm
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta
Laparotomy
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Popliteal Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Ruptured Aneurysm
Saccular Aneurysm
Suprarenal Aneurysm
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thrombosis
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Vein Surgery
Vascular Disease
Vascular Surgical Procedure
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
Visceral Aneurysm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    My husband suffered a Ruptured AAA. Since only 1% of people that experience this survive we are extremely grateful to say the least. Dr.Lombardi and the surgical team are the best and we can never thank them enough for bringing him back to us. It truly is a miracle that he is here today. THANK YOU ALL
    The Lloyd Family — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    Male
    1184644700
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Pennsylvania Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Pennsylvania Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

