Overview

Dr. Joseph Lombardi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Lombardi works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.