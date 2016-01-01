See All Other Doctors in Wauwatosa, WI
Overview

Dr. Joseph Locke, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Dr. Locke works at Spectrum Health Medical Clinic in Wauwatosa, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regenerative Medicine Center
    2500 N Mayfair Rd Ste 630, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 202-8312
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Clinic
    19265 W Capitol Dr Ste L04, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 324-0944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

About Dr. Joseph Locke, DO

  • Regenerative Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English
  • 1902078801
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
  Medical Education
  • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
  • University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Locke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Locke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Locke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

