Dr. Joseph Locascio, MD
Dr. Joseph Locascio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Huntington Internal Medicine5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 522-1055Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Locascio has been my eye care physician for nearly 3 decades. He is the most caring specialist I have ever had. His number one priority is his patients' vision. His staff who have been with him for years are wonderful.
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- Duke University Eye Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Marys Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
