Dr. Joseph Livoti, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Livoti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Joseph Livoti MD400 Montauk Hwy Ste 107, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-6041Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor & easy to talk to. I would definitely recommend him he delivered my 4 grandchildren and my daughters go any where else.
About Dr. Joseph Livoti, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livoti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livoti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livoti has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livoti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Livoti speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Livoti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.