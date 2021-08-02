Dr. Joseph Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Liu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
- 2 1975 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 909-4020
Women's Specialty Care5779 Creekwood Park Blvd, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 544-2800
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is a quiet and thoughtful doctor. Some people might mistake this for him being impersonal, but I think this is not correct. He has been my cardiologist for a few years and I depend on his intelligence and skill for the best treatment.
About Dr. Joseph Liu, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750382362
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
