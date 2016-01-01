See All Pediatricians in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Joseph Little III, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Joseph Little III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Dr. Little III works at Tennessee Pediatrics in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Pediatrics
    1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 110, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 890-9008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joseph Little III, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558438424
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Little III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little III works at Tennessee Pediatrics in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Little III’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Little III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

