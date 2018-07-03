Overview

Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Lipscomb works at Texoma Physicians Group in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.