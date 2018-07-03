Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipscomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
TPG Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine220 E Evergreen St, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 202-2900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor who will listen to your concerns and take care of your kiddos! He is awesome, and there is nothing negative I can say about him or his staff! Thank you for all that you do!
About Dr. Joseph Lipscomb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154426187
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Dr. Lipscomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipscomb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipscomb.
