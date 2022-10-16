Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liljenquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Dr. Liljenquist works at
Locations
-
1
Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery3405 Merlin Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-3355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Brigham Redd2210 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 522-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liljenquist?
I was treated for knee pain and a total knee replacement was done. The entire staff from thee from desk to the Dr. himself could not possibly provide better care. Every visit was on a stellar level. Dr. Liljenquist covered every step of the surgery, and his teaching was incredible.
About Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1558375568
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liljenquist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liljenquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liljenquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liljenquist works at
Dr. Liljenquist has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liljenquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liljenquist speaks Japanese.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Liljenquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liljenquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liljenquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liljenquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.