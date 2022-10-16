Overview

Dr. Joseph Liljenquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Liljenquist works at Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.