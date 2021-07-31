Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Licata, MD
Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Licata works at
Nyu Langone Global Pediatrics1559 York Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (917) 648-5177
Dr. Licata was my pediatrician. I am now 25 years old and getting married in two weeks. I was just talking to my mother and my fiancé about how amazing he was. I was a very anxious kid, and often, a very sick one. I was terrified of needles as a child and yet I have vivid memories of how at ease Dr. Licata would make me feel, he was just so kind and excellent at everything he did. My mom says "He just knew exactly how to soothe a crying baby". The fact I am now an adult and still think so fondly of him should speak volumes. I hope to find a doctor just like him for my own future children.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Pediatrics
Dr. Licata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.
