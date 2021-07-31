See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Licata works at NYU Langone Global Pediatrics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nyu Langone Global Pediatrics
    1559 York Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 648-5177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Circumcision
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jul 31, 2021
    Dr. Licata was my pediatrician. I am now 25 years old and getting married in two weeks. I was just talking to my mother and my fiancé about how amazing he was. I was a very anxious kid, and often, a very sick one. I was terrified of needles as a child and yet I have vivid memories of how at ease Dr. Licata would make me feel, he was just so kind and excellent at everything he did. My mom says "He just knew exactly how to soothe a crying baby". The fact I am now an adult and still think so fondly of him should speak volumes. I hope to find a doctor just like him for my own future children.
    Jessie Rubinstein — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Licata, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1467421040
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Pediatrics
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Licata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Licata works at NYU Langone Global Pediatrics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Licata’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

