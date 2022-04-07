See All General Surgeons in Ramsey, NJ
Dr. Joseph Licata, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ramsey, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Licata works at Bergen Premiere Dentistry LLC in Ramsey, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bergen Premiere Dentistry LLC
    245 E Main St, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 327-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Apr 07, 2022
Dr Licata is an excellent doctor. It is because of his excellent work, I am getting stronger every day. Thank you doc. Nick C.
— Apr 07, 2022
About Dr. Joseph Licata, MD

  • General Surgery
Specialties
  • English
NPI Number
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Licata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Licata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Licata works at Bergen Premiere Dentistry LLC in Ramsey, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Licata’s profile.

Dr. Licata has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Licata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

