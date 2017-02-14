See All Podiatrists in Steubenville, OH
Overview

Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.

Dr. Lewis works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    4100 Johnson Rd Ste 101, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon

Feb 14, 2017
He is an excellent Podiatrist! Very knowledgeable as a physician and a surgeon! He repaired both of my Achilles tendons a few years back. I would highly recommend Dr. Lewis and have sent several of my co-workers to him.
Joseph Pepe in Weirton, WV — Feb 14, 2017
About Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM

  • Podiatry
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East
  • Trinity Medical Center West

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewis works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

