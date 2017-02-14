Overview

Dr. Joseph Lewis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.



Dr. Lewis works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

