Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Occupational Health Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg A, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
It has always been a good experience.
About Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750441739
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.