Dr. Joseph Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Cardiology Consultants Of Philadelphia in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.