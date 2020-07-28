Dr. Joseph Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Levine, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with North Memorial Health, Maple Grove Hospital and CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Cancer Center3435 W Broadway Ave Ste 1135, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Maple Grove Hospital
- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Levine, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1801074182
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.