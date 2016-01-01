Overview

Dr. Joseph Leventhal, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leventhal works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.