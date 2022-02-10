Dr. Joseph Leveno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leveno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Leveno, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Leveno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Dr. Joseph K Leveno - MD1600 Coit Rd Ste 102, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-5821
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and personable! Love the nurses that assist them. Very friendly office.
About Dr. Joseph Leveno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770582447
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Meml-U Tex Sw
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
