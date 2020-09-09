Overview

Dr. Joseph Levan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Levan works at Spring Ridge Surgical Specialists in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.